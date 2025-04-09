Urgent Help Needed!

Hello, my name is Valerie, and I'm reaching out to the kind-hearted community of GiveSendGo to ask for urgent help. As a 31-year-old mother of three young children, I'm facing an unimaginable crisis. On April 2nd, 2025, I welcomed my newborn baby boy into the world, but due to unforeseen circumstance, my oldest cousin and her husband have adopted him.

In February 2024, I had arranged an open adoption for my second son and he is thriving. However, my eldest son, who is five years old, has been in the middle of a custody battle between his father and I. I have been unemployed due to being considered a severe high-risk pregnancy because of multiple health factors. As a result, we have exhausted all our financial resources.

The most recent setback we've faced is that our landlord has given us an ultimatum: we need to pay our rent of $1,800 by tomorrow morning, or we will be evicted. Unfortunately, we are $250 short, and I am at a loss for what to do. As a mother, the thought of losing my home and not being able to provide for my child is unbearable.

I am reaching out to the GiveSendGo community in the hopes that we can come together to help me avoid this crisis. Any amount, big or small, will bring us one step closer to avoiding eviction and ensuring that my children and I have a safe and secure home.

I understand that times are tough, and every dollar counts, but I am hopeful that the kindness and generosity of strangers can help us overcome this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and I hope you will consider supporting me and my family during this urgent time of need.