Help with Legal Bills

Over a year ago I started the legal process for modifying my divorce decree due to extremely reckless & dangerous behavior that was negatively effecting my daughter physically and mentally. This modification of custody was necessary for the protection of my daughter. During the process I unexpectedly lost my job and was not employed again for 2 months. The legal process was fairly long and unfortunately due to some ill intentions of opposing counsel my case was dismissed and had to be reinstated 2 times as a result of them not complying with the courts orders. This ultimately resulted in me incurring a large amount of legal debt that was no fault of my own or my attorneys. This large amount of legal debt was unexpected and I was not prepared for it. In addition to this the other party involved was not paying their child support or their portion of my daughter's counseling that was much needed due to the danger that she had been put in.

I am not one to ask for help but I greatly appreciate any help that can be given.

God Bless!!