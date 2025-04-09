Campaign Image

Help with Legal Bills

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Jacob Johanson

Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Johanson

Help with Legal Bills

Over a year ago I started the legal process for modifying my divorce decree due to extremely reckless & dangerous behavior that was negatively effecting my daughter physically and mentally. This modification of custody was necessary for the protection of my daughter. During the process I unexpectedly lost my job and was not employed again for 2 months. The legal process was fairly long and unfortunately due to some ill intentions of opposing counsel my case was dismissed and had to be reinstated 2 times as a result of them not complying with the courts orders. This ultimately resulted in me incurring a large amount of legal debt that was no fault of my own or my attorneys. This large amount of legal debt was unexpected and I was not prepared for it. In addition to this the other party involved was not paying their child support or their portion of my daughter's counseling that was much needed due to the danger that she had been put in. 

I am not one to ask for help but I greatly appreciate any help that can be given.

God Bless!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Kolby
$ 200.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Chin up man

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo