Supporting The Contreras Family and my Recovery

I just want to say thank you to those of you that are able to help, and to those that can't, I understand it is hard times for everyone right now.





Many of you know me as Contreras, your knowledgeable, friendly Combat Medic, or Adam if you know me from the civilian side. I was unfortunately the victim of a not-so-intelligent driver last week and was pinned into my vehicle as a result. After being extricated and rushed to the hospital, I got pretty banged up and am unable to work for a time.





I never ask for anything, but as you know, I have people that depend on me, so being unable to provide puts me and my little family into a bad situation. If you find yourself able to help with medical bills, possibly finding a decent deal on a new vehicle, or can at a minimum help my GoFundMe reach its goal while I'm able to get through physical therapy, heal and get back at it, it would be greatly appreciated.





To everyone that helps, thank you so much whether we are family, friends, brothers & sisters in arms (IYKYK), or even a stranger. Anything, including prayers, is appreciated. God bless and thank you for everything. I'm thankful to still be here!