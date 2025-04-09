Expose NH YDC Abuses and Help Me Fight for Justice

I'm a survivor fighting for justice against a system that protects abusers and silences victims. For years, I’ve been trapped in a living hell created by the Youth Development Center (YDC) abuses—a state-run nightmare where countless children, including myself, suffered unimaginable harm. I’ve sued the state to hold them accountable, and criminal prosecutions are underway against those who hurt me, but the wheels of justice move painfully slow, often stalled by others’ agendas. This isn’t just my story—it’s a systemic issue, part of a larger cycle of oppression that shields the powerful while survivors struggle to rebuild.

The state’s actions are just one piece of a multifaceted beast—a system that uses slow justice, economic exclusion, surveillance, and cultural stigma to keep us trapped. I’ve been unable to find gainful employment, a direct result of this system’s design to marginalize dissenters. Despite this, I’m committed to exposing the truth—not just about YDC, but about the broader forces (state, corporate, cultural) that enable such abuses. I’m also seeking suppressed knowledge – e.g., historical data, such as ancient records of systemic control, in an attempt to understand the roots of this cycle and break it for future generations. This cannot be allowed to happen again.

I’m not here to beg—I’m here to rally a community to fight back. Your donations will support me and my family, helping to cover our basic living expenses, (rent, food, expenses incurred as we navigate through the legal system). These funds are crucial and desperately needed to help us survive this storm. Your help will allow me to sustain our legal battle against the state and continue exposing the NH YDC abuses to a wider audience. By helping me to support my family, you’re enabling me to keep fighting for justice and holding the powerful accountable. Join us in this legal battle to hold the state accountable for YDC abuses and expose systemic oppression.

This fight aligns with a call to duty from our nation’s Founders, who urged future generations to stand up against tyranny. It’s also part of a deeper, spiritual battle—Revelation’s sixth seal, where the beast system’s actions are exposed through upheavals. By joining us, you’re not just helping my family—you’re resisting a system that oppresses us all, contributing to its eventual collapse.

Thank you for standing with us!



