Support a Missionary Family's Education

Hello and thank you for stopping by our campaign. My name is Viliame Kosa Rabuka (Bill), a Fijian missionary, pastor-in-training, and full-time Public Health student at AIIAS (Adventist International Institute of Advanced Studies) in the Philippines.

Alongside my wife and our children, we are walking a faith-filled journey, answering God's call to serve through health education, community outreach, and gospel ministry. Our vision is to reach the underserved—bringing healing, hope, and the love of Christ to those in need.

Every day, we juggle study, parenting, ministry, and missionary life—far from our home country, and without stable income. We live entirely by faith and the generosity of friends, family, and people like you who believe in making a difference.

This campaign is our heartfelt invitation to partner with us. Your donation will go directly toward:

✅ Tuition and school fees for both myself and our children

✅ Daily living needs (meals, books, transport, school supplies)

✅ Ministry outreach and community health work here in the Philippines

Your gift—no matter the size—becomes part of our calling. It keeps our children in school, helps us remain in the mission field, and equips us for a lifetime of Christ-centered service in Fiji and beyond.

We believe that "He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion" (Phil. 1:6)—and we know that God is working through you to sustain us in this season.

🌟 Will you be part of our story?

Your support is not just financial—it’s a lifeline of hope, a confirmation of our calling, and a reflection of God’s love.

If you’re unable to give financially right now, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers and shares. Both are powerful acts of support.

Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for walking with us.