Giving 4 Foster Kids Their Forever Home

My name is Patricia and I have 4 beautiful grandchildren that are wards of the state. They are 2,4,6, & 9 years old and pure joys in my life. Unfortunately they have had a rough start to life and experienced things that no child should Their parents signed their rights over and I desperately want to adopt them. I’ve already been told that if I don’t they will be separated into the foster care system which would just be more traumatic for them and to be honest myself as well as I cannot bare the thought of that happening.

However, in order to adopt them I have to build 2 bedrooms onto my home. Recent events (taking care of an ill loved one and vehicle issues) have had a financial impact and I am going to need help to get this done. I have not put a goal because I don’t know yet what this will all cost but I will update once contractors give me estimates. I will also be getting them beds, dressers, and things needed for their rooms. I don’t like asking for help but I would move mountains for these children so here I am.

Let me tell you a little about these precious babies. Anthony is a fun loving boy who has came a long way from being severely behind in school to now being on the Honor Roll. He loves hugs, Minecraft, Mario, Sonic, and playing outside. He is really good at Math and loves school! Xavier is a free spirit that loves to be the life of the party!! He loves school and with tutoring is coming up quickly in his studies. He LOVES Spider-Man and Batman, loves to cuddle and play outside. Jaszlynn is a wild child who knows she is the only girl lol! She is so loving and caring…wants to take care of everyone. You got a boo-boo?? Dr Jasz is on her way with 100 bandaids to make it better!! She had a rough start to school but is doing well now! She loves Gabbys Dollhouse, Frozen, and tents! Last but definitely not least is Trystan, a sweet loving energetic 2 year old with dimples for days that will melt any heart!! He loves to play cars, bubbles, tents, and run the Indy 500 lol. He loves Bluey, Stitch, and Paw Patrol (Chase in particular)

They deserve to be children, they deserve to be where they are safe,loved,and taken care of and they most definitely are with me. They love Nana and Nana loves them. Please help me make our dream of keeping us together a reality!! They have a caseworker and she can confirm all of this if you would like her name and number. Thank you for your time and if you choose to help or pray for us, I sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart!!

ANYONE wanting to donate other than this platform can donate to

Cash app: $keepkids2gether

Venmo: @lovelifethroughstorms

Please put Adoption Renovation in the notes or memo



