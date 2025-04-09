Jocelyn and family

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $695
Blessings everyone,
On April 7th Jocelyn’s grandmother passed Way. She loved her very much! Due to her having to leave at that momentt leaving her with purchasing high cost and she is needing our help! Anything you can donate to help her with cost to travel.
We appreciate your assistance. May God bless you and may you be blessed beyond measure.
Bro. Hector and Sis. Kisha
Praying for you and your family ❤️
Love you familia, may God give you strength and peace to you and your family.
Praying doe you Sis
My deepest condolences. Please let us know if you need anything.
My deepest condolences to you and your family in this time Jocelyn. Please let us know if there's anything else we can do for you. We love you both.
We pray peace through this season for you and your family.
To our family, may the Lord comfort you during this time. We love you.
We send our love and condolences to you and your family Jocelyn. Loosing grandmother is tough and we pray God will give you and your family strength during your loss. Love Hector, Kisha and Knayomi S.
