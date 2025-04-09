Campaign Image

Jocelyn and family

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $695

Campaign created by Kisha Santiago

Jocelyn and family

Blessings everyone, 

On April 7th Jocelyn’s grandmother passed Way. She loved her very much! Due to her having to leave at that momentt leaving her with purchasing high cost and she is needing our help! Anything you can donate to help her with cost to travel. 

We appreciate your assistance. May God bless you and may you be blessed beyond measure. 

Bro. Hector and Sis. Kisha

Recent Donations
Todd Asmaile Welch
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

Praying for you and your family ❤️

Herb and Melly
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

Love you familia, may God give you strength and peace to you and your family.

Kavkie
$ 25.00 USD
11 hours ago

Praying doe you Sis

Becca
$ 50.00 USD
12 hours ago

My deepest condolences. Please let us know if you need anything.

Gabe and Melissa B
$ 100.00 USD
12 hours ago

My deepest condolences to you and your family in this time Jocelyn. Please let us know if there's anything else we can do for you. We love you both.

Perry Brown
$ 60.00 USD
18 hours ago

Leo and Erika Damiron
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

We pray peace through this season for you and your family.

Gamalier Baez
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Kirk Hamlin
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

To our family, may the Lord comfort you during this time. We love you.

Hector and Kisha S
$ 60.00 USD
20 hours ago

We send our love and condolences to you and your family Jocelyn. Loosing grandmother is tough and we pray God will give you and your family strength during your loss. Love Hector, Kisha and Knayomi S.

Updates

Prayer Requests

