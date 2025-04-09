Funeral Expenses for Andre Martin

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Andre Martin "Frank Lucas." We are mourning the loss of a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin who brought so much joy and love to everyone around him. As we face this difficult time, we are reaching out to friends and family for help with funeral expenses and prayers. Any contribution, no matter how small, will assist in giving Andre the dignified farewell he deserves. Your support will honor the lasting impact he made on our lives and within the community. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this challenging period.