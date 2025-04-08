Anderson County KY Flood Rebuild

My town recently experienced historic flooding, breaking 50-100 year-old records that no one ever thought possible. Many families lost everything—some had water up to their doorways, while others saw only their chimney above the waterline. Some people escaped with only the clothes on their backs, and others feared their homes would float away. This campaign is dedicated to helping those who can’t afford to rebuild. Churches and community members are focused on demolition and aid, but there’s still so much to be done. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference. Your support, whether through financial help or prayers, is deeply appreciated. May God bless you for your kindness. Thank you.