New Home for Motherless Children in Nigeria

Welcome to our fundraising campaign for the Divine Mercy Orphanage Home in Nigeria, Africa! πŸ πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬ Our goal is to raise ₦8,613,000 to build a new facility for the children, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment to grow and thrive. πŸŒ±πŸ’–

As you may know, the current facility is inadequate and overcrowded, with the children walking long distances to get to school every day. πŸƒβ€β™€οΈπŸŒ³ By building a new facility, we can provide the children with a comfortable and secure living space, as well as a new school bus or van to ensure their safe transportation to and from school. πŸšŒπŸ›£οΈ

But that's not all! We also plan to establish a special program for the oldest children, teaching them a trade and providing them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in life. πŸ’‘πŸ‘¨β€πŸ’» This program will not only benefit the children but also help them become self-sufficient and independent, with the added bonus of a college fund to support their future endeavors. πŸŽ“πŸ’°

At Divine Mercy Orphanage Home, we believe that every child deserves a loving and supportive home, and with your help, we can make that a reality. πŸ’•πŸ Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to providing these children with the home they deserve. πŸ’ͺπŸ½πŸ’•

So please, join us in this journey to make a difference in the lives of these motherless children. Every donation counts, and together, we can create a brighter future for these precious children. πŸŒŸπŸ’« #NewHomeForMotherlessChildren #DivineMercyOrphanageHome #Nigeria #Africa #ChildrenDeserveBetter