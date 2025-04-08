New Home for Motherless Children in Nigeria

Monthly Goal:
NGN ₦8,613,000
Total Raised:
NGN ₦70,686
Raised this month:
NGN ₦70,686
Campaign funds will be received by Divine Mercy Orphanage Home
Welcome to our fundraising campaign for the Divine Mercy Orphanage Home in Nigeria, Africa! 🏠🇳🇬 Our goal is to raise ₦8,613,000 to build a new facility for the children, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment to grow and thrive. 🌱💖
As you may know, the current facility is inadequate and overcrowded, with the children walking long distances to get to school every day. 🏃♀️🌳 By building a new facility, we can provide the children with a comfortable and secure living space, as well as a new school bus or van to ensure their safe transportation to and from school. 🚌🛣️
But that's not all! We also plan to establish a special program for the oldest children, teaching them a trade and providing them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in life. 💡👨💻 This program will not only benefit the children but also help them become self-sufficient and independent, with the added bonus of a college fund to support their future endeavors. 🎓💰
At Divine Mercy Orphanage Home, we believe that every child deserves a loving and supportive home, and with your help, we can make that a reality. 💕🏠 Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to providing these children with the home they deserve. 💪🏽💕
So please, join us in this journey to make a difference in the lives of these motherless children. Every donation counts, and together, we can create a brighter future for these precious children. 🌟💫 #NewHomeForMotherlessChildren #DivineMercyOrphanageHome #Nigeria #Africa #ChildrenDeserveBetter
Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven
