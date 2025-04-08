Hope on Wheels

Following God’s Word through Matthew 25:40, which states, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,” I propose a fundraiser.

Roanoke City has a poverty rate of 19.7%, and in 2024, a Yahoo Finance article (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/poorest-big-city-every-state-150049894.html) declared Roanoke “the biggest poor city in Virginia.” I plan to help the homeless and recently formerly incarcerated through crowd funding for a local ministry, Sons of God Motorcycle Club (https://www.facebook.com/sogmcswva/), who is already trying to do something about it.

With your thoughtful donation, I (with my parent's help) will purchase hygiene kits, ministry items, bags, Bibles, food, and water. I will then assemble the bags and we will deliver them to a MC member we personally know.

Thank you for supporting my fundraiser,

Isabella Kretser

