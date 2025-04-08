Hope on Wheels

Goal:
Following God’s Word through Matthew 25:40, which states, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,” I propose a fundraiser.
Roanoke City has a poverty rate of 19.7%, and in 2024, a Yahoo Finance article (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/poorest-big-city-every-state-150049894.html) declared Roanoke “the biggest poor city in Virginia.” I plan to help the homeless and recently formerly incarcerated through crowd funding for a local ministry, Sons of God Motorcycle Club (https://www.facebook.com/sogmcswva/), who is already trying to do something about it.
With your thoughtful donation, I (with my parent's help) will purchase hygiene kits, ministry items, bags, Bibles, food, and water. I will then assemble the bags and we will deliver them to a MC member we personally know.
Thank you for supporting my fundraiser,
Isabella Kretser
So nice of you to help organize this fundraiser for the Sons of God Motorcycle Club Isabella. We pray for those affected and we hope you reach your goals.
Awesome job Bella!
