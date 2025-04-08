Stranded need engine for 1988 Toyota 4Runner

Florida man has been stranded in TX, living out of his broken down truck at the Walmart in Mt. Pleasant, TX since Christmas eve when his truck broke down as he was headed to Colorado for a new job. He's been trying to raise money for a new engine but it has been going really slow. He has his service dog with him and the weather here has been horrible. Let's help our fellow American get a new engine for his truck so he can make it back home to his family.