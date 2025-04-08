Cremation services for Russel Warren

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $115
Russel Warren is my father and he has recently passed. We understand times are tough so any donations are greatly appreciated. Russell didn’t raise me but I want to make sure as a man that I take care of my father. It hurts me so much because of all the drama between the family. The plan is to cremate Russel and then hold a wake ceremony. I do want to thank everyone in advance. God bless
Prayers up to your family. From a fellow TimCast member
Sorry for your loss
