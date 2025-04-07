Mother's Day Care Packages for Domestic Abuse Survivors

As a survivor of domestic abuse, I know firsthand the pain and struggle that comes with leaving an abusive relationship. But I also know the hope and strength that comes with knowing you are not alone. This Mother's Day, my daughter and I want to send hope to other women who have endured domestic abuse and their children. We want to provide care packages filled with essentials and words of encouragement to remind them that they are beautiful, they are strong, they are loved and they are not forgotten. Will you help us spread hope and support to these mothers and their children? Our goal is to raise $1000 to provide care packages to as many as 20 women and their children. Let's show these mothers that they are not alone and that they deserve a happy and fulfilled life. Together, we can make a difference. Please help us reach our goal and make this Mother's Day one of hope and renewal for these families. Your support will go directly towards purchasing the care packages and supporting the women and children in need. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Let's spread hope and support to those who need it most. #MothersDay #DomesticAbuse #Survivors #Hope #Love