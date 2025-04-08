Supporting Ali Cantello & Hairapy

Ali had a freak accident last week. She tripped and fell into door glass. She suffered massive blood loss, a torn radial artery, ligaments and tendons. She is having to undergo multiple surgeries to repair and regain function of her right hand. Dominant hand! 😭

Those of you who know her personally, she owns and operates her own private hair salon. This will have immediate financial impacts to her life do to being one handed during her recovery. Loss of income. Medical bills out the wazoo. Having to go through physical therapy and OT to gain function of her hand again before being able to fully return to her normal professional capacity.

Anything you can share to support her during this life altering time is greatly appreciated! Life is so expensive and just because you're hurt and unable to work does not mean the bills stop. Let's all come together and help lift Ali up during this difficult time! Show her how much she is loved! <3