Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Tornado Help

Goal:

 USD $3,800

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Suzanne Coates

Campaign funds will be received by Suzanne Coates

Tornado Help

We had a tornado here on Sunday, March 30th with 90 mph straight line winds. I was NEVER so scared in my whole life. There is a tree inside my old pool, some missing roof shingles and roof vents, trim is damaged, some siding is off.  My whole fence is a mess in 3 different parts. I lost all of my food in the refrigerator and freezer. I have some water in the basement. I have to get the fence up asap after buying all new wood for the most part. I don’t want to get fined as it’s a requirement with the pool, even though it’s old and broken. 

I’m pleading for help in getting these things done. Thank you and God bless you all. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
22 hours ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 hours ago

I can’t imagine how scary that was for you! I pray God will bless you and meet all your needs. 🙏🏻❤️ ~GMA3333

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo