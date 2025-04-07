Tornado Help

Goal:
USD $3,800
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Suzanne Coates
We had a tornado here on Sunday, March 30th with 90 mph straight line winds. I was NEVER so scared in my whole life. There is a tree inside my old pool, some missing roof shingles and roof vents, trim is damaged, some siding is off. My whole fence is a mess in 3 different parts. I lost all of my food in the refrigerator and freezer. I have some water in the basement. I have to get the fence up asap after buying all new wood for the most part. I don’t want to get fined as it’s a requirement with the pool, even though it’s old and broken.
I’m pleading for help in getting these things done. Thank you and God bless you all.
❤️
I can’t imagine how scary that was for you! I pray God will bless you and meet all your needs. 🙏🏻❤️ ~GMA3333
