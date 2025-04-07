Bible Camp for Youth in India

Hello, friends! A few years ago I went on a mission trip with Edward Shimray through Abundant Life Missions to partner with Pastor Angam Vishu at New Delhi Community Church in India. Brother Angam’s church carries the light of Jesus into the slums of New Delhi, educating children and evangelizing families in impoverished communities. He desires to take the youth in his church to Bible camp for the first time in 13 years. Growing up in America, Church camp had a huge and lasting impact on my faith, and I’m grateful to God for providing the money for me to attend.

My hope is that together we might bless our young brothers and sisters in India by helping to fund their trip. They have already worked hard cleaning houses in their area and have raised over $800 towards the cost. They need to reserve the bus as soon as possible, and the total cost for the camp is about $3800. Please pray and give if you can. I know they will be grateful for any amount you can spare. Thank you in advance for giving to the glory of Jesus and His work among the people of New Delhi, India.