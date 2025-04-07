Uganda disciples living place need

Strong Uganda discipleship community is unable to stay in their current location and has to move to a new location, but needs $4000 dollars to be able to move to the new location, so the disciples are not homeless. This discipleship community is very fruitful in teaching and training up disciples to go into Africa with the Gospel message. Tadeo Wandera houses many disciples and leads training involving fellowship, worship, how to be born again, and the Gospel of the Kingdom and the name of Jesus Christ. Please prayerfully consider helping to support this powerful group of disciples in their need. They are a selfless simple people who love one another, and have been fasting together for this monetary need.