Help Liv get housing

I am a single mom and teacher raising 3 daughters on my own. My daughter Liv is a senior with a 4.4 GPA. We are in need of some assistance with part of her tuition. I have given all I can and her grants and scholarships have been amazing! We are short about 5,000.00 at this time. Any help would be amazing. Liv is an incredible student who is an athlete, leader in student council and a devout Christian who is so worthy of getting the best education. I couldn't be more proud to be her mom!!!