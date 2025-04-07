Help Liv get housing

Goal:
I am a single mom and teacher raising 3 daughters on my own. My daughter Liv is a senior with a 4.4 GPA. We are in need of some assistance with part of her tuition. I have given all I can and her grants and scholarships have been amazing! We are short about 5,000.00 at this time. Any help would be amazing. Liv is an incredible student who is an athlete, leader in student council and a devout Christian who is so worthy of getting the best education. I couldn't be more proud to be her mom!!!
May God bless you as you embark on your journey, Liv. Please make your sweet mother, proud. I, and many people in my neighborhood, just love her.
Liv deserves it!
