Costa Rica 2025

Please join Carissa and Jennifer as they minister in Cartago, Costa Rica this summer! I (Carissa) look forward to teaching Vacation Bible School, possibly teaching some English, and very hopefully, becoming more fluent in Spanish. And I (Jennifer) am grateful that, in God's perfect timing, He has presented an opportunity for me to work with Him and others to help in healing people's broken hearts.

Thank you in advance for your support and collaboration with us! We are immensely grateful for you helping to make this possible!