Campaign Image

Costa Rica 2025

Raised:

 USD $263

Campaign created by Jennifer Pollock

Costa Rica 2025

Please join Carissa and Jennifer as they minister in Cartago, Costa Rica this summer! I (Carissa) look forward to teaching Vacation Bible School, possibly teaching some English, and very hopefully, becoming more fluent in Spanish. And I (Jennifer) am grateful that, in God's perfect timing, He has presented an opportunity for me to work with Him and others to help in healing people's broken hearts.

Thank you in advance for your support and collaboration with us! We are immensely grateful for you helping to make this possible!

Recent Donations
Show:
Lis Surber
$ 200.00 USD
25 minutes ago

I am so excited to be even a very small part of your call to this mission! Can’t wait to hear what God does . Love you Jen!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

You go girls!

Anonymous Giver
$ 13.00 USD
8 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo