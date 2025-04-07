Helping poor families in Pakistan

millions of orphaned children wake up every morning without access to basic necessities-food and education.their young lives are marked by hunger, poverty and uncertainty. But you can cha ge the story.

These children are not just statistics; they are bright minds, eager hearts and innocent souls. They dream of becoming doctors, teachers and leaders, but their circumstances threaten to extinguish their hopes.





Your donation can be the spark that ignites their future. By supporting our campaign, you’ll provide:

Nutritious meals to alleviate hunger and malnutrition

Quality education to unlock their potential

Care and support to heal emotional wounds



