Mission Trip to Ethiopia July 2025

This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to serve on a 10-day mission trip to the village of Sendafa, Ethiopia, through Living Word Community Church. While there, I will get the chance to serve both medically in a clinic as well as participate in community outreach. To make this journey possible, I'm raising $2760, which will cover travel, lodging, supplies, and other expenses. If you feel led to support me- whether through prayer, donations, or sharing this with others, I would be incredibly grateful. I can't wait to spread the love of Christ and use the resources God has given me to make a difference for his kingdom.
Praying for you!
Dear Ava, Blessings to you; we are thankful for your heart for this! With love from Eden and Tara
Ava - We are so proud of you and so happy to support your trip!! We love you - Grandma Deb and Grandpa Jeff Ps: we want to hear about your trip once your home!!
