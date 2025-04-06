Rusty's Heart

Rusty is an amazing man, wonderful husband and father of 2 boys, and an awesome friend to everyone he ever meets. He began having heart issues about four years ago and over the years his heart has dederiorated. He has been in and out of several hospitals over the last few years and is now being placed inpatient at the Mayo Clinic the 1st week of April. He has been unable to work since he started having heart problems and this has taken a toll on his family. His wife is now having to choose between continuing to work and going to the Mayo Clinic to be with with her husband. During this time he has touched SO many lives over the years through work, church, scouts, etc. He has spent countless hours working with boys and young men through Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as a parent and leader. He spent decades working as a contractor and has helped friends and family over the years with all of his expertise. Even with his medical limitations, Rusty remains positive and grateful for all of his blessings and very active in his church. He spends every Sunday taking residents from a local nursing home to church. He also spends time at the nursing home during the week leading a Bible study for the residents. He helps at the warming shelters offering support for the homeless. Through all of this, he has never asked for help. He doesn't want to burden anyone. So, now it's our turn to help him in his time of need. His family will be traveling back and forth from Charleston, SC to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL until he is lucky enough to receive a new heart. This is going to create quite a burden emotionally, physically, and financially for his family. The countless hours driving back and forth, food, and housing near the clinic will add up quickly. Because of this, ANY and ALL help will be very much appreciated!