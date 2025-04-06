Funeral costs for Matthew Anaya

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hello friends and family,
My son Matthew Anaya passed away on April 5, 2025. Matthew was a beautiful person, man, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and my youngest son. He had an easy go personality and was an avid computer enthusiast.
If you can, please donate what you can.
Thank you kindly,
Michelle Contreras
Matthew’s mom
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Jen.
