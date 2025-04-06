Funeral costs for Matthew Anaya

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Michelle Contreras

Hello friends and family,

My son Matthew Anaya passed away on April 5, 2025. Matthew was a beautiful person, man, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and my youngest son. He had an easy go personality and was an avid computer enthusiast.

If you can, please donate what you can.

Thank you kindly,

Michelle Contreras

Matthew’s mom

Jennifer Genung
$ 100.00 USD
55 minutes ago

So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Jen.

