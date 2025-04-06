Warriors for Tina!

Hello Everyone,

My brother Robert Sullivan, my husband Randy, and I, Rebecca Sue (a.k.a. Becky or Susie to most) Boyd are reaching out on behalf of our Precious Sister, Katina (Tina) Melton. Tina has just learned, after a minor diagnostic surgery, that she has cancer. It is such an insidious disease. This will require another surgery and extended time off with no income. Tina is a single woman who lives alone on Social Security with Medicare. She has worked hard all her life as a medical courier, both in TN and here in NC, for over 12 years. In between her time in TN and NC as a medical courier. She also ran the Daily Grind coffee shop in the Cleveland, TN, Library for several years. She served her customers there with joy and compassion. She shared Jesus, conversation, laughter, joy, food, and "Great Coffee" with those who could pay, or even those who could not pay. She truly served and still serves Jesus by reaching out and loving those about her, at times to a fault! Currently, she has been working as an in-home companion/caregiver here in the Asheville, NC area.

With this news comes the concerns of the financial "burdens" of paying for her care and covering her bills. The thought of incurring this debt almost caused her to not seek the care needed. Her current SS is just enough to cover her Rent and a few groceries/gas. She lives in a small manufactured home in a park.

God spoke to my heart, about 2-3 am after receiving the diagnosis with her, to do this fundraiser. I spoke with Randy and Robert. We all agreed to reach out to try and assist her with this need. We know that everyone is facing the same uncertain economic times, so we ask first for your prayers. Our family believes in the power of prayer and always turns to Him first. Then, if God lays it on your heart to give any amount toward easing Tina's upcoming financial burden while she cannot work and earn the extra funds needed to pay her medical costs, co-pays, deductibles, and her extra living expenses not covered by her SS monthly income, please do so. No gift is too small! The family has already committed to doing what we can, but the total need is more than we can give right now.

We will be praying that God will bless each of you as described in these verses in

2 Cor. 9:7-8 (NLT)

Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”

The following was my devotion for the Day that truly spoke to my heart. We believe that God is going to heal our Sister, Tina! Just this time, He is using a Doctor here on earth to give us the miracle we, are praying for. God Bless you all!

﻿April 5, 2025

Small Straws by Marsha Burns:

Do not panic when you encounter unexpected circumstances that require your attention. Stay calm, and I will lead you through every situation with precision, says the Lord. These are days of complexity, that are beyond ordinary, but I will give you the strength and ability to endure and overcome. Deuteronomy 31:6 Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.



