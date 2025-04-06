Campaign Image

For my kids

Goal:

 PHP 100,000

Raised:

 PHP 40,000

Campaign created by Shaina Marie Paga Abrigo

Campaign funds will be received by Shaina Marie Paga Abrigo

Hello to all my fellow friends,

My name is Shaina Marie Paga Abrigo and i’m here to seek help, any donations can help. during the pandemic, unfortunately, my Chinese husband contracted COVID-19. He has been taking medicine at home and has not had a job for a long time. His parents have already sold all the valuable things in the house to help my husband, who wants to leave this world. He doesn't want to drag me down, and I can't give up like this because I love him so much. I hope that friends who read this can help us. God will bless those who help us. Thank you very much.

