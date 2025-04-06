Supporting Stella

Our family has lived in the community of Robe, South Australia, for the past 17 years, where I run a small business and embrace an active outdoor lifestyle filled with camping, fishing, water skiing, hiking and netball.

Alongside my husband Brad, our three children and I have always tackled life’s challenges together as a family — but now, we’re facing one that nothing could have prepared us for.

Our 16 year old daughter Stella was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) in late 2024.

POTS is a condition characterised by a significant increase in heart rate upon standing, often causing symptoms like dizziness, light-headedness and fatigue due to the malfunction in the autonomic nervous system. It’s associated with damage to the small fibre nerves. These nerves regulate the constriction of the blood vessels in the limbs and abdomen.

Stella is an inspiring young woman who is in Year 12 and school captain at the Lucindale Area School, pursuing a Certificate III in Agriculture. She is also the Young Rural Ambassador for the Lucindale Show and was striving to compete for Young Rural Ambassador for South Australia.

She can now no longer attend school and is now often bedridden due to her rapidly declining health.

Stella’s first medical episode was in September 2023 at the age of 14 when she passed out while working in the cattle yards.

After a terrifying year of frequent fainting episodes, countless hospital visits and emergency ambulance rides, our family is still searching for answers, as her symptoms have only worsened.

The mainstream medical system hasn’t been able to provide us with any answers or effective treatment. Stella was always sent home from hospital with no ongoing support and doctors are ‘baffled’ as her condition continues to deteriorate.

The passing out episodes, constant nerve pain, tachycardia, low blood pressure, leg tremors, chronic stomach pain and headaches have forced her to withdraw from family activities, sport, social outings and her education. Stella’s medical episodes are now so frequent that she’s often bedridden and can’t participate in a normal life as she battles to cope with the physical and emotional strain on her young body.

As parents, watching Stella with her daily struggles has been absolutely soul destroying. The emotional stress of seeing her so unwell and the feeling of helplessness as we try and help manage her illness, has been devastating. As a family, we are trying to remain strong, but the uncertainty and constant medical emergencies have taken a heavy emotional toll on all of us.

The enormous financial burden of Stella’s condition has also been a strain on us all.

The costs of ongoing medical care, specialist appointments and emergency travel continue to rise. We are now seeking help interstate with a renowned Functional Medical Team that has approved testing and treatment for Stella. This gives us great hope that she may finally receive the care she desperately needs.

As a young family with 3 children, we have completely exhausted our financial means to proceed with this valuable treatment to save our daughter.

We have been desperately searching for answers for our daughter and we now have an opportunity to find some answers. We are gratefully seeking the support of our community to help cover medical expenses, specialist care, and travel expenses and help make Stella’s journey back to health a reality and to once more live a normal life.

Thank you for reading our story and thank you for any support you are able to give us.



Laura Roach.

Stella's mum



