Racin For Graicen

We firstly ask for prayers as Graicen recovers. Graicen was in a major motorcycle accident Friday, March 28. While he was in emergency care they found he broke 7 vertebrae and was paralyzed from the waist down. When moved to intensive care he started having minimal feeling in his feet and legs. He will need extensive physical therapy and is currently wheelchair bound. Whether Graicen is able to start walking again or has to stay in a wheelchair, this injury will be lifelong. All funds given will go directly to Graicen to go towards any medical expenses he may have- present and future. Anything given is very appreciated by both Graicen and the Roe family!