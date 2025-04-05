Supporting the Kellerher Family

Last year, Brian and Stephanie’s vehicle broke down on their way back to Memphis after visiting family in Chicago. The Lord graciously connected them to a great mechanic, wonderful service, and a new part. Unfortunately, more mechanical issues have since developed, to the point that their vehicle is now not drivable. They have patiently tried to have more mechanics look at, offer repair advice and the like, but they are currently without any transportation of their own.





This is where all of us come in! This campaign is an opportunity for the body of Christ, friends, family, neighbors and even perfect strangers to be a part of the Lord’s answer to their prayers. Your donation is going directly to the Kellerher family for the purchase of a new vehicle that will be reliable, trustworthy and a true blessing to them and anyone they transport along with them! Thank you for giving, for praying, and for partnering with all of us to bless this amazing family.