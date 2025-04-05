My roof is falling in!

I'm a disabled senior citizen trying to get by on Social Security. I used to supplement it by working part time but am no longer able to after an accident I had a few years ago which still leaves me in frequent pain. For the most part I get by, but I'm facing an expensive emergency situation and don't know where else to turn for help - I'm widowed with no family.



The Lord graciously and miraculously made a way for me to buy a house some years ago after my late husband left me with nothing, but now I have a serious problem: A few months ago I noticed that there was water on the floor of a downstairs room whenever there was a heavy rain. I checked upstairs, but everything was perfectly dry. I finally figured out where the water was coming from when an upstairs wall partially collapsed - apparently there's a hole in the roof, and water was getting in behind the wall and then leaking through the ceiling downstairs. The problem got worse and worse to where whenever there's a heavy rain I'm constantly emptying a bucket, and the ceiling in that room is about to collapse!

A neighbor recommended someone who she said could repair the hole for a reasonable price, and he put a tarp over it temporarily. He didn't fasten it down properly, it came loose in a heavy rainstorm...and I had another flood in my downstairs room. (Thankfully the ceiling hasn't collapsed...yet.) He was supposed to come and cover the hole again, but apparently he didn't...as the picture I just took shows, you can see trees and sky through the hole which has gotten considerably bigger thanks to the last storm when it became uncovered. (No, I'm not going to let him do any more work!)

I contacted someone who repaired a leak in my roof some years ago to get an estimate on patching the hole, but he said the roof is so far gone he can't do anything more than put a tarp over the hole temporarily until the roof is replaced. Well...as I said, I get by OK on the basics, but this is far beyond what I can handle.



The Bible says that the Lord is a husband to the widow, and I'm hoping that He'll use some of you to help Him out. I'm just asking for enough to pay for replacing the roof. It would be nice to be able to have the wall and ceiling repaired as well, but I'd be more than grateful to know that my home and possessions are safe from the rain. I can't do anything for those who help other than pray for you, but I promise you I will.

Thank you for reading this. God bless.









