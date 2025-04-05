Jane's Surgery Stay

Hi friends of Jane and Mike! As many of you know, Jane is scheduled to undergo a serious surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Tuesday, April 22nd. The surgery will be critical and the doctors are not quite sure how long she will be there. Jane wants Mike to be there during her recovery, but the cost of hotels in the area is quite high and the drive for him in and out of Boston would be dreadful. The hospital has a convenient hotel across the way with shuttles to and from the front doors, which would be best for them, especially since Mike has his own ambulatory health issues. We are reaching out to ask for your help to try and ease some of the financial strain of the hotel stay for Mike during Jane's recovery time and to put some of that worry aside for them. The stress of the surgery and her health is hard enough without adding financial restraints and worries too. Any contribution, big or small, will be greatly appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.