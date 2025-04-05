Supporting Michelle Klark

It's time to rally again, folks! Michelle Klark is in need of our support. She was recently diagnosed with DCIS - Ductal Carcinoma in situ (breast cancer). The good news is the cancer cells were successfully removed with surgery a few weeks ago and she is recovering at home. ❤️ The bad news is, she is currently going unpaid and has another surgery ahead of her. Between travel back and forth to her medical team in Altoona, her medical bills, and daily life expenses, her and her husband, Brendon Parks, could use some love and support.





Michelle is truly a loving and generous soul, and now it's time to reciprocate what she's been willingly sharing to others her whole life. Please donate here if you are able. If not, please share this campaign. All prayers, love, and light are welcome! Thank you!