Supporting My Family

Hi, My name is Earl Lawrence Tolero, I would like to share part of my struggle as of this moment. My father at the moment is sick with diabetes and has left my father in a state that made him unable to go to work due to his eyesight being not so great, and it has been a problem ever since 2022, and what kept us afloat at that time was my mom having monetary support (my mom loans money from my aunts) that we get from my aunts during that time, but eventually my aunts aren't really paying my mom any money anymore, and it has strained my family financially, my parents are constantly fighting about it everyday, and my mom's work which is she works in a fish cannery, and her work at the moment is not really great, because her work is on a shifting schedule which would mean my mom's work would be only around 2 or 3 days per week, and her salary that she would get would be just around 2k to 3k and it just wouldn't support me and my dad. My mom's money in our bank is just 1k at this point, which would be just enough for our food for a few days ;-;. I'm honestly at a lost everyday about what I would do, and what I should do about it. We don't have any more food in the fridge because of this, and my tuiton fee for my school is fast approaching and I just am very overwhelmed at this point ;-;.





Any help would be great, no matter how much it is, it will help me tremendously, thank you so very much.. ;-;