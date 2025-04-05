Help Alexis Avoid Eviction and Late Fees

Hi everyone, I never imagined I’d be in a position where I’d need to ask for help, but I’m facing an emergency and truly don’t know where else to turn.

I’m currently in a tight spot financially and about to receive a 3-day notice to pay rent before they start the eviction process. Also a $150 late fee. My sister and I have come up with $1100, our rent is $1832. I’m doing everything I can to prevent falling behind or being forced out of my home. The good news is that I have an interview at Steak n Shake very soon, and I’m hopeful about getting hired. Once I start working, I’ll be able to support myself again and keep moving forward. But right now, I just need help making it through this rough patch.

If you’re able to donate anything, even just a few dollars, it would mean the world to me. If you can’t donate, sharing this would help more than you know.



Thank you so much for reading, and for any kindness or support you can offer during this difficult time.



With love,

Alexis