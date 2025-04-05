June is for Jesus

Goal:
USD $3,100
Raised:
USD $120
Sacred Heart Billboard Hollywood Los Angeles
The month of June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. We are collecting donations for a Sacred Heart of Jesus billboard which will bring the message that Christ is King to our part of the world and beyond!
A strategic location for our Sacred Heart of Jesus billboard will have maximum visibility and impact in the vicinity of Universal and Hollywood studios and Hollywood!
Be part of a historic campaign to proclaim Christ is King and June is dedicated to Jesus!
Please pray for this endeavor and contribute whatever you can to this worthy effort;
No amount is too small! This is a great way to put our faith into Action! Thank you in advance!
CHRIST IS KING! VIVA CRISTO REY!!!
VIVA CRISTO REY!
Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.
