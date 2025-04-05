Supporting the Hughes Family

Dear Family and Friends,

We are reaching out to ask for support for Denise Hughes. The Hughes, Young, and Hickman families are walking through the darkest valley with the woman who is their world. Denise is an incredible wife of 57 years, mother, grandmother, mentor, and friend. Always putting others first, she has served, loved, and faithfully poured into everyone around her. She is the most beautiful woman, both inside and out, who brightens your day with her compassion, gentleness, and grace.

We are broken about her shocking cancer diagnosis. Cancer is such a thief. One day, Denise is playing ball with her grandson and watching her other grandson's lacrosse games, and the next, she is being told she is facing a massive battle. She is fighting Stage 4 pancreatic and liver cancer. While the news is hard to swallow, we know that we serve a faithful God who can move this very mighty mountain. In the days and weeks to come, they will need help with pain management, food, aide, and medication. We would love your help in being the hands and feet of Jesus by supporting these incredible families with a donation and, more importantly, your prayers. Please pray for pain management, complete healing, and for no additional spread of the cancer. Please also pray for strength for this incredibly tight-knit family. We are not giving up hope in this fight because our hope and anchor is in Jesus Christ. He can calm these raging waters!

Thank you so much for your time, your generosity, and your kindness during this incredibly challenging time. Their families truly appreciate every bit of support and are forever grateful for all the prayers and love that you are sending their way. Galatians 6:2 says "Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ."

With love,

Jen