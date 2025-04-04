Hey everyone!

So many of my friends have asked me what they can get me or what I need for baby Achilles. We currently have most of the necessities that he and I will be needing, but I will need to take time off work and be at home with him. I'm hoping to at least get through 1-2 months at home with him and the kids before heading back to work. We need to be able to make sure the basics are covered, like utilities, rent and some regular household items and toiletries. Anything helps and is appreciated. If you had planned on gifting anything, consider helping us stay home together for the first couple months! Thank you! We appreciate you all so very much.