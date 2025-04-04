Raised:
USD $340
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Pierce
Hey everyone!
So many of my friends have asked me what they can get me or what I need for baby Achilles. We currently have most of the necessities that he and I will be needing, but I will need to take time off work and be at home with him. I'm hoping to at least get through 1-2 months at home with him and the kids before heading back to work. We need to be able to make sure the basics are covered, like utilities, rent and some regular household items and toiletries. Anything helps and is appreciated. If you had planned on gifting anything, consider helping us stay home together for the first couple months! Thank you! We appreciate you all so very much.
❤️❤️
Have an amazing first few days! Congrats to you and your growing family!
Amanda I'm praying for you and sweet baby Achilles! You are an amazing Momma and I know that you will make it through this. Soon your beautiful boy will be in your arms. There's so many people praying for you and who care about you. I hope this helps a bit, I wish I could do more. Sending you so much love and light. 💓 ~Jessica
