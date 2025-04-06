Please help little Harlee battle against leukemia

Dear family, friends and supporters: I am reaching out to you with a heartfelt plea for help our beloved Harlee, a 7 year old child, has recently been diagnosed with.:

Philadelphia chromosome positive lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL Ph +), this diagnosis accounts for only 2-4% of pediatric cases. Harlee is currently undergoing treatment at the Children's Medical Center inside the Summerlin hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Our brave Harlee is facing a challenging journey and her Mommy needs our support now more than ever. She is an only child and her devoted mother, Randee, has had to take an leave of absence from her job in order to be with Harlee at the hospital. This has placed an overwhelming financial Burden on Randee, especially being a single mother as she struggles to cover bills, rent and basic necessities.Randee is the type that would never ask for help. She is always the first to be there in a time of need. Wether it be with her time lending a helping hand, a kind word, her smile, and most of all prayers. She is also installing this in her daughter, Harlee. That is what makes her so special.

Your generous donation, no matter the amount will make a tremendous impact. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated and they bring much comfort and strength to them both. Randee's immediate family in two states away in Washington, making it difficult for them to help as often as needed. I believe that our communities, compassion,and generosity can help her navigate this challenging time. Please join me in making a difference in their lives by donating and sharing the campaign with your friends, family, and networks. Thank you for your kindness and support. With a deepest gratitude. Pamela White a mother, friend and person that cherishes them both beyond words.

Thank you, and God bless each and every one of you.











