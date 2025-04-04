Phil's Journey to Oxygen

Thank you for considering helping Phil and reading his story.

In October 2024, Phil was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia. He spent 3 days there because he couldn't maintain a safe oxygen level, even during oxygen therapy.

Although treatment improved his condition immensely, he was left with some scarring in his lungs. This impairs his ability to transfer oxygen to his blood and carry carbon dioxide away. As a result, his oxygen levels drop below the acceptable level of 88% whenever he mildly exerts himself or even if he is simply walking around. He often gets out of breath at work and doing simple chores at home.

Because of the scar tissue, he was diagnosed with postinflammatory pulmonary fibrosis. At this time, the pulmonologist cannot tell if this is stable or if it will become progressively worse. Time will tell.

To make life better and to keep his heart from being overworked, he needs supplemental oxygen delivered either through O2 tanks or through a portable oxygen concentrator. We currently have no insurance coverage for this expense.

While we have around $1400 for this, we are in need of approximately $1800 more to buy an Arya Max oxygen concentrator. We have researched machines extensively and this machine is more affordable than many others on the market. Phil is also receiving a discount from the company. https://aryao2.com/arya-airtivo-max-portable-oxygen-concentrator/

Please pray for Phil as this is a huge life change full of uncertainty and frustration. If you are able to contribute to his O2 concentrator fund in any amount, he would greatly appreciate it. But prayers are the most important thing.

Any funds received over the goal will go towards extra batteries and unpaid medical bills. There is a small processing fee for donations.

Thank you for your time. Phil is grateful for any donations and prayers.







