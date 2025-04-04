Campaign Image

Maxines cancer fund

 USD $25,000

 USD $150

Campaign created by Steven Sechrist

My wife has triple negative breast cancer, 2 years ago had a double mastectomy but it wasn’t caught in time and migrated to her lung . Chemo, radiation have not shown any signs of positivity so now she’s on immunotherapy but the progress is slow , 5 weeks ago we both started Keto and looking into Dr Thomas Seyfried protocol for cancer, we do not have insurance and with this treatment she needs to use a hyperbaric oxygen chamber as well as other medications to reduce glutamine levels we cannot do without a doctor , we’ve started the process by eating healthy and starving the cancer by cutting out sugar and carbohydrates . By adding Dr Thomas Seyfrieds list I know we can beat this together. 

Marvin Claudia McCoy
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers to you all. May God be with you and your family during this time of need.

Rick Zilliox
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

