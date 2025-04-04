Home Going Service for Nine Kolb

This is by far the hardest post I’ve ever had to write. Was going to wait but there are far to many of you that your lives were touched by this amazing woman. She was kind beyond measure, supportive beyond reason and loved like no other. She would do anything for anyone with little to no hesitation. A special soul was released back into the universe today. I know she will be with me in spirit, but I will miss her voice, her laugh, her encouraging words and unconditional love! You will always be loved and remembered! RIP MOMMA!