Helping my Dad after a devastating house fire

My name is Aaron Dean, and i’m i’m reaching out with a sorrowful but hopeful heart.

Recently my dad had lost everything he had in a freak fire. It destroyed his home, his clothes, his computer, and the memories that we once had there. Every thing that he needed to keep going burned away in those moments. Even after this he is just happy to not have been in the fire when it happened. He is trying his hardest to keep his spirit up which is being weighted down by the loss of everything.

He doesn’t deserve this, he adopted me whenever i was twelve and made it to where i didn’t have to worry about what happened next, he gave me a chance at life. All i needed was someone to believe in me and he did, and ever since i call him Dad. He made me who i am today and doesn’t deserve this devastating situation.

I wish i had the means and the money to give him everything back and start rebuilding immediately but we barely make enough to pay all the bills on time. But right now i know that this can be what will help. He doesn’t need much to start just to cover the needs like clothes, basic essentials, he will need a new computer so he can keep working and communicate, and hopefully by the end we will be able to rebuild everything from the ground up.

If you are reading this then thank you for listening, Whether you can give financially, helping start another campaign, or simply sit and pray about our situation and send us a prayer it would mean to world knowing that there is someone who cares.

He gave me everything, now that he has lost everything, I want to help rebuild everything he needs.

Thank you for being apart of this

Sincerely, Aaron Dean