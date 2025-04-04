A Helping Hand for a Homeless Brother in Christ





As a fellow Christian, I am reaching out to you today to help a brother in need. This kind-hearted individual has been living out of his car due to unfortunate circumstances, despite his 30 years of hard work as a skilled mechanic. Unfortunately, a hand injury, an ankle that is bone on bone, and arthritis have left him disabled, and sadly, his disability claims have been denied six times.

He is struggling to make ends meet and is in desperate need of our help. As a community, let us come together to provide this brother with the basic necessities of life. The funds raised through this campaign will go towards securing a warm and safe place for him to sleep, as well as other essential needs such as food and clothing.

Scripture teaches us in James 2:15-17, “If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,” what use is that? Even so faith, if it has no works, is dead by itself.” I’m also reminded of the story Jesus teaches about the Good Samaritan in Luke 10:25-37.

I’m especially asking all my bothers and sisters in-Christ to join me in helping this brother. Any donation size would be greatly appreciated. Also, if you could post this on your social media page in order to reach out to as many other brothers and sisters who could help, that would be great! “The Lord bless and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26.