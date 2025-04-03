Hope for Watson

For those of you who have known me for a while, you probably know Watson. I met Watson in 2011 when our church sent the first mission team to Haiti following the devastating earthquake of 2010. Watson was the lead interpreter for our group. His wife was expecting their first child and since then they have grown to a family of 5. Some faithful friends and I have assisted Watson through housing crises, food insecurity, medical emergencies and other situations. Watson has worked hard to provide for his family; however, the violence and poverty in that country have been devastating to the economy and to families affected by it. Watson has had many business proposals that would allow him to be a productive father and husband and to care for his family.

Recently his family moved to California and left him in Haiti. Per the Biden program, CHNV, Haitian citizens were allowed to come to the US if they had a sponsor here. Watson's wife and 3 children were able to go, but only 4 family members were allowed to leave. Watson has been living out in the countryside with crude housing but has managed to stay safe. At one point he had to flee from the violence with only his clothing and phone. He feels abandoned and forgotten by his family.

Watson is hoping to raise money to purchase a refrigerated cart and cold drinks to sell on the streets near Port au Prince to be able to support himself and to no longer be at the mercy of the small group who have been helping him for 14 years. I am asking for more than he had requested so that he will be able to restock the cart well, EAT and find adequate, safe housing.

Disclosure: The donations will be sent to an account in the US in my name. I will request disbursements and wire the money to Watson as I have done for 14 years. PRAY for Watson's faith, as he has had so many terrible events in his life, (including the death of a newborn) he is losing hope. His goal is simply to be able to care for himself in Haiti.