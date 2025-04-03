Support Becky in Her Time of Need

Tragedy has struck our Southern Chester County community once again, leaving Becky facing unimaginable grief and financial hardship. Years ago, she lost her only son in a heartbreaking car accident at just 16 years old. Now, her husband Jim has passed away suddenly from a heart attack at 61. As the main provider, Jim’s seasonal work was just about to begin, but with no life insurance, Becky is left struggling to cover funeral expenses and basic living costs while she navigates this overwhelming loss. Let’s come together to support this wonderful woman in her time of need. Every donation, big or small, will help ease her burden and give her the time to heal and find a way forward. Please consider donating and sharing—your kindness will make a world of difference!