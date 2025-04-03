Support A Pregnant Woman In Need

Shaquia is currently 12 weeks along in her pregnancy! She is being pressured to abort by friends, and has separated from the father due to abuse. She wants to keep her baby but needs all the love and support she can get.

The Story:

2 months ago while on the DC Metro, Kristin met and briefly spoke with Shaquia. While on the train Kristin told Shaquia she's a pro-life missionary and gave her her business card. Two months after they met, Shaquia found out she was pregnant. When she was pressured to abort her baby she refused, but needed help. She decided to call Kristin and ask for assistance

Kristin went to lunch with her to confirm who she was and learn the details of her situation. Shaquia has separated from the father of the unborn child because of physical abuse, and is going hungry with the little income she is making at her job. She also has past due bills to pay at her apartment.

This fundraiser will be used to pay her past due bills, and send groceries to Shaquia. We have gotten her connected with the pregnancy center for other material needs but we ask that you generously support this fundraiser to get her fed and keep her housed while we navigate her pregnancy with her.

Thank you and God Bless.