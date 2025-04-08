HOUSE OF HESED Save our HOME Save our Ministry

We at House of Hesed are inviting you to support this ministry financially and through prayer. We find ourselves struggling to keep our doors open for the 10 men and women who call House of Hesed their "HOME".

We hope to raise enough funds to enable us to hire a dedicated, part-time Fundraiser.

We also aim to establish a bit of a financial cushion to support us in getting through the “leaner times”

House of Hesed is a small Christian Ministry based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. We provide a home to men and women living with HIV/AIDS, grounded in our belief in The Holy Triune God and Jesus Christ as our Lord and Saviour. We seek to serve Him first and foremost in our service here.

For the past 27+ House of Hesed has been home to over 145 men and women living with HIV/AIDS in Manitoba.

House of Hesed receives a nominal Room and Board fee of $589.00 through Employment and Income Assistance for each resident. In 2018, we received a $5.00 increase in that fee, but since that time there has been no increase.

We are not supported by government funds but rely solely, on donations from Churches and individuals who choose to partner with us in caring for the 10 men and women who call House of Hesed "HOME".

Our Residents come from all walks of life, and from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. In addition to living with the life alternating diagnosis of HIV/AIDS many of our residents over the years have struggled with a variety of health issues, including various cancers, Parkinson's disease, vision loss, schizophrenia, chronic depression., PTSD, dementia and other forms of brain injuries. We have also provided and will continue to provide palliative/end-of-life care for any Resident who is given this diagnosis and who choose to remain at home during their last days of life.

We provide a safe, loving home with 24/7 Staffing, we do our best to ensure our Residents take their medications as prescribed and on time on a daily basis. We also support each resident to attend to all medical appts. House of Hesed Staff partners with the medical team and pharmacies, social workers, mental health workers, and other community services.

Each Resident is provided with a furnished private bedroom, laundry facilities, and unlimited access to food and snacks. The evening meal is prepared by one of our Staff or a Volunteer. Any resident who requires assistance with meal prep during the day is supported by a staff person or a fellow resident. We celebrate all birthdays, holidays, and milestones. We have a weekly Bible Study that residents attend according to their own free will. We have witnessed several residents give their lives to Jesus and go on to get baptised. This is a huge cause for celebration!

With the cost of living skyrocketing and no end in sight to the increase of the most basic necessities of life, we find ourselves struggling each month to pay our Staff and to cover the cost of utilities, food, cleaning supplies, taxes, licensing fees, fire safety equipment, household repairs and whatever it takes to keep our home running.

After 27+ years House of Hesed remains the only service, the only home of it's kind in Manitoba. For a variety of reasons, the majority of our Residents are unable to live independently. Many are too ill and most are extremely vulnerable.

Therefore, it is all the more essential that House of Hesed is able to continue to provide a supportive loving home to our Residents.

”Please consider giving to this very worthy cause. There is little to no alternative, supportive housing available to our residents if Hesed had to close, it would be nothing short of a disaster for our Hesed Family.

Thank You and God Bless you

RESIDENT TESTIMONIES;

“I like the atmosphere here. I feel uplifted.

"I am grateful that The Lord brought me here”.

"Sometimes when things seem hopeless and there doesn’t seem to be an answer, there are miracles, and The House of Hesed has been that for our son and his family. Parents of a Resident

"Living at House of Hesed made me feel like a live person again not a time bomb waiting to drop dead"

“This is like living at home and that’s a very good thing”

I am eternally grateful to the dedicated staff of House of Hesed for showing me that life wasn’t over, but in fact, just beginning'.

"The support with taking medications, sometimes I forget, if I lived alone, I might forget"

'I honestly wouldn’t know where I’d be right now if it weren’t for this place. I thank God for guiding me where I feel at home again and feel like a person once more'.

"It’s my 2nd family, my real family is scattered"

"I get help with meds, its confidential, people respect my privacy"

"It’s a Christian place, its welcoming environment, caring staff"

"Its peaceful, it’s nice and clean"

New HIV diagnoses in Manitoba have increased 130 per cent in two years, according to data from the Manitoba HIV Program.

The number of HIV diagnoses per capita in Manitoba is also about five times higher than the provincial average; Manitoba’s rate in 2023 was 26.4 diagnoses per 100,000 people, while new diagnoses sat at 4.7 per 100,000 people nationwide in 2022. Almost half of women and almost 30 per cent of men who were diagnosed between 2018 and 2021 were also experiencing houselessness, the program’s data says.

“It’s not occurring alone, it’s and other infections and other co-morbidities that result in tremendous effects on the lives of people, on hospital admissions, on mortality and on and on our health care system,” Dr. Yoav Keynan

“We are unfortunately in the middle of a crisis in Manitoba,” said Manitoba HIV program director Kimberly Templeton.