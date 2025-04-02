Building God's House

"Give us hope and faith in Uasin Gishu County!"

The Jesus is the Saviour (JITS) Church will be a place where the people worship, the people come together, Christ transforms the people, and lives are changed. As believers, partners, and well-wishers, we request that they partner with us and raise 5,000,000 KSH to build a spiritual home that will see future generations of believers.

Why Your Support Matters:

A sacred space for prayer, fellowship, and discipleship.

Anyway, outreach programs to uplift the vulnerable in Uasin Gishu.

A lasting legacy of faith for future generations.

And I tell you, that you are Peter, and upon this rock, I will build my church." Matthew 16:18

No contribution is too big or too small if it brings us closer to making this a reality. Will you work with us in this divine mission?

Help us to carry out God’s work in Uasin Gishu today!