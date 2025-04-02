Building God's House

Goal:
KES 5,000,000
Raised:
KES 20,000
Campaign funds will be received by Gideon Musili
"Give us hope and faith in Uasin Gishu County!"
The Jesus is the Saviour (JITS) Church will be a place where the people worship, the people come together, Christ transforms the people, and lives are changed. As believers, partners, and well-wishers, we request that they partner with us and raise 5,000,000 KSH to build a spiritual home that will see future generations of believers.
Why Your Support Matters:
And I tell you, that you are Peter, and upon this rock, I will build my church." Matthew 16:18
No contribution is too big or too small if it brings us closer to making this a reality. Will you work with us in this divine mission?
Help us to carry out God’s work in Uasin Gishu today!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.