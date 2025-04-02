Please help Jackie Cope through her hard times

Jackie Noles Cope, the beloved wife of the late Randall Cope, is facing a difficult period after his passing. The couple's collection of instruments and artwork, a testament to their creativity and love for music, has been sold to make ends meet. We are reaching out to the kind-hearted community to come together in support of Jackie during this challenging time.

The memorial campaign aims to raise a BARE MINIMUM of $5000 to help Jackie overcome the financial burdens that have arisen from her husband's passing. Your contribution will go towards covering the expenses of everyday living, medical bills, and any other necessary expenses that Jackie may incur.

Randall Cope was not only Jackie's husband but also a talented musician and artist, leaving behind a legacy of beautiful art that touched the lives of many. His passing has left a gaping hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him, and we hope that this campaign will serve as a testament to his memory and the impact he had on those around him.

Your support will go a long way in helping Jackie navigate this difficult time. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring hope and comfort to Jackie and her loved ones. Together, we can make a difference in the life of this wonderful woman and help her find solace in the midst of her grief.

Please contribute generously to this campaign and share it with your friends and family to help us reach our goal. Jackie and all those who know and love her will greatly appreciate your kindness and support.

Do NOT be afraid to give far more than we are asking!