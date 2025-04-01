Campaign Image

Pongos Fight

Goal:

 CAD $5,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,040

Campaign created by Kennedy Kazeil

Sweet baby Pongo, my foster rescue pup who needs our help! At just 10 months old, this beautiful boy is fighting to get better, but he needs medical attention that comes with a hefty vet bill. 😢 


In the first two weeks together, he was the most amazing dog, and I thought to myself, how could I ever just foster this angel and not keep him? But then, over the last two days, I watched the life slowly leave his eyes. He stopped eating and couldn’t hold himself up or walk, so I took him right to the vet.


Pongo is full of love and potential—he's destined to be a wonderful companion for someone special. We're reaching out to animal lovers and kind-hearted souls to help fund his treatment. Every little bit counts, and together we can give Pongo a second chance at life! If you can, please consider donating and sharing his story. Let’s rally together for a good cause and give Pongo the love and care he deserves!

Recent Donations
Show:
Jolene kokoski
$ 40.00 CAD
15 minutes ago

Pongos Fight
$ 100.00 CAD
37 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
45 minutes ago

Milligans
$ 200.00 CAD
52 minutes ago

Jodi Kazeil
$ 100.00 CAD
56 minutes ago

Keep fighting buddy!!

Kirby Kazeil
$ 500.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Pongo , we pray you respond To the medications.

